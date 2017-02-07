Cops: 3 dead after 13 heroin ODS in 3 days
Authorities assume a "bad batch" of heroin led to a dramatic spike in the number of overdoses in recent days. Muncie police: 3 dead after 13 heroin overdoes in 3 days Authorities assume a "bad batch" of heroin led to a dramatic spike in the number of overdoses in recent days.
Muncie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daleville Music Thread (Jun '12)
|Feb 2
|Musikologist
|16
|Anyone remember father-son murder-suicide?
|Jan 28
|Curious
|1
|David spivey
|Jan 28
|Huh
|1
|Kim & Tim Cooper
|Jan 21
|Knowitall
|2
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Jan 14
|Annette Coleman
|6
|james coonce
|Dec '16
|The Truth 100
|1
|Adam Tucker?
|Dec '16
|Family
|14
