W/R: U.S. Attorney no stranger to Muncie

W/R: U.S. Attorney no stranger to Muncie

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Star Press

W/R: U.S. Attorney no stranger to Muncie The Walker/Roysdon Report looks at local politics and government. Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2jHJB25 This is hardly a revelation to those who know or grew up with him, but U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler, whose office is likely calling the shots in that ongoing federal investigation of Muncie city government, is a native of - you guessed it - Muncie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muncie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone remember father-son murder-suicide? Sat Curious 1
David spivey Sat Huh 1
Kim & Tim Cooper Jan 21 Knowitall 2
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) Jan 14 Annette Coleman 6
james coonce Dec '16 The Truth 100 1
Adam Tucker? Dec '16 Family 14
Brady Cooper Dec '16 MuncieGirl 1
See all Muncie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muncie Forum Now

Muncie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muncie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
 

Muncie, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,019 • Total comments across all topics: 278,396,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC