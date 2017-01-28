W/R: U.S. Attorney no stranger to Muncie The Walker/Roysdon Report looks at local politics and government. Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2jHJB25 This is hardly a revelation to those who know or grew up with him, but U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler, whose office is likely calling the shots in that ongoing federal investigation of Muncie city government, is a native of - you guessed it - Muncie.

