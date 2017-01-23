'The Taffetas' celebrate music, cultu...

'The Taffetas' celebrate music, culture of the 1950s

Returning to the Lincoln Cultural Center for the first time in 22 years, "The Taffetas, a Musical Journey Through the Fabulous Fifties" will be starring the original performers, Anna Lisa Johanessen-Locke, Sherry Duncan and Gaye Howard. The show, which will open on Feb. 3, is part of the yearlong celebration of the Lincoln Cultural Center's 25th anniversary.

