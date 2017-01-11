The Four Freshmen head to Pruis stage

The Four Freshmen head to Pruis stage

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Star Press

Get tickets to see one of the most influential vocal groups of all time perform Jan. 19 at Pruis Hall. The Four Freshmen head to Pruis stage Get tickets to see one of the most influential vocal groups of all time perform Jan. 19 at Pruis Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muncie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
crank Jan 3 Methman20 4
Brenda Williams and Family child abusing trolls Jan 3 Heresyoursign420 2
james coonce Dec 25 The Truth 100 1
Adam Tucker? Dec 21 Family 14
Brady Cooper Dec 21 MuncieGirl 1
Kim & Tim Cooper Dec 21 Family 1
Chad Turner Dec 14 Girl next door 1
See all Muncie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muncie Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Delaware County was issued at January 12 at 1:42PM EST

Muncie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muncie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Muncie, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,549 • Total comments across all topics: 277,842,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC