Reverend C. Vaughn Murray
Reverend C. Vaughn Murray, 94, of Greenfield, passed away January 1, 2017, at Hancock Regional Hospital, in Greenfield. He was born on May 3, 1922, in Jackson, Mich., as the son of Charlie Murray and Edith Murray.
