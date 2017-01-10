Police seek info on fatal hit-and-run accident Muncie police are seeking the public's assistance in their investigation of a fatal hit-and-run accident. Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2jrVAQx MUNCIE, Ind.-- Muncie police are seeking the public's assistance in their investigation of a fatal hit-and-run accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.