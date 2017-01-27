Owsley exhibit focuses on global contemporary art
Owsley exhibit focuses on global contemporary art The newest exhibition at Ball State's Owsley Museum showcases the works of three international artists. Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2kbaeQ7 MUNCIE, Ind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muncie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone remember father-son murder-suicide?
|Sat
|Curious
|1
|David spivey
|Sat
|Huh
|1
|Kim & Tim Cooper
|Jan 21
|Knowitall
|2
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Jan 14
|Annette Coleman
|6
|james coonce
|Dec '16
|The Truth 100
|1
|Adam Tucker?
|Dec '16
|Family
|14
|Brady Cooper
|Dec '16
|MuncieGirl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Muncie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC