New owner promises new life for Burkie's
New owner promises new life for Burkie's The new owner of the drive-in is from Michigan. Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2jRnkS0 Burkie's Drive-In on West Jackson Street is now under the ownership of Teege Krown, a Michigan businessman with a history in the food industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.
Add your comments below
Muncie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim & Tim Cooper
|Sat
|Knowitall
|2
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Jan 14
|Annette Coleman
|6
|crank
|Jan 3
|Methman20
|4
|Brenda Williams and Family child abusing trolls
|Jan 3
|Heresyoursign420
|2
|james coonce
|Dec 25
|The Truth 100
|1
|Adam Tucker?
|Dec '16
|Family
|14
|Brady Cooper
|Dec '16
|MuncieGirl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Muncie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC