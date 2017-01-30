Muncie Product and Application School
Muncie Power Products announced the dates of two upcoming Muncie Product and Application Schools. Classes will be held at Muncie Power's corporate offices in Muncie, Indiana, on February 6-9, and at its power take-off manufacturing facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on May 15-18.
