Muncie police: Pet rabbit, kitten bur...

Muncie police: Pet rabbit, kitten burned alive

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Star Press

City police officers say Clinton Ricker told them he should have killed them instead of his mother's pet bunny and kitten. Muncie police: Pet rabbit, kitten burned alive City police officers say Clinton Ricker told them he should have killed them instead of his mother's pet bunny and kitten.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muncie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kim & Tim Cooper Jan 21 Knowitall 2
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) Jan 14 Annette Coleman 6
crank Jan 3 Methman20 4
Brenda Williams and Family child abusing trolls Jan 3 Heresyoursign420 2
james coonce Dec '16 The Truth 100 1
Adam Tucker? Dec '16 Family 14
Brady Cooper Dec '16 MuncieGirl 1
See all Muncie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muncie Forum Now

Muncie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muncie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Muncie, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,536 • Total comments across all topics: 278,241,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC