MITS announces bus route change

Muncie Indiana Transit System has announced changes in the Industry/Willard Route 9 service, which is provided Monday through Saturday. Effective Monday, the route will travel south down Macedonia Avenue to Grissom Elementary School, Southside Middle School, Goodwill, Wal-Mart and Earthstone Apartment, returning north on Mock Avenue to Memorial Drive.

