MCS teachers avoid potential pay cut, for now
MCS teachers avoid potential pay cut, for now A cancelled hearing would have decided if MCS had to keep honoring its contract. Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2k7the5 MCS cancelled a state hearing that could have relieved the district from the current contract, and cut many teachers' pay by 15 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.
Add your comments below
Muncie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David spivey
|8 hr
|Huh
|1
|Kim & Tim Cooper
|Jan 21
|Knowitall
|2
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Jan 14
|Annette Coleman
|6
|james coonce
|Dec '16
|The Truth 100
|1
|Adam Tucker?
|Dec '16
|Family
|14
|Brady Cooper
|Dec '16
|MuncieGirl
|1
|Chad Turner
|Dec '16
|Girl next door
|1
Find what you want!
Search Muncie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC