Indiana man wins $1,239,000 in record-breaking jackpot
Devin Hodson won in the Saturday, January 21 drawing and was at the Hoosier Lottery headquarters the following Monday to claim the prize. Hodson bought the winning ticket at Village Pantry, 3300 S. Madison St. in Muncie.
