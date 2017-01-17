Indiana cancer service center's server, backup drive hacked and taken for ransom
The server and backup drive at the Cancer Services of East Central Indiana- Little Red Door in Muncie were hacked and taken for ransom by an international cyberterroism organization, according to the agency. The server and backup drive were hacked on Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 10 p.m. On Thursday, Jan. 12, staff and the board of directors were informed of the ransom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.
Add your comments below
Muncie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Jan 14
|Annette Coleman
|6
|crank
|Jan 3
|Methman20
|4
|Brenda Williams and Family child abusing trolls
|Jan 3
|Heresyoursign420
|2
|james coonce
|Dec 25
|The Truth 100
|1
|Adam Tucker?
|Dec 21
|Family
|14
|Brady Cooper
|Dec 21
|MuncieGirl
|1
|Kim & Tim Cooper
|Dec 21
|Family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Muncie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC