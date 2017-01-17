Indiana cancer service center's serve...

Indiana cancer service center's server, backup drive hacked and taken for ransom

2017-01-17

The server and backup drive at the Cancer Services of East Central Indiana- Little Red Door in Muncie were hacked and taken for ransom by an international cyberterroism organization, according to the agency. The server and backup drive were hacked on Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 10 p.m. On Thursday, Jan. 12, staff and the board of directors were informed of the ransom.

