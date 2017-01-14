Hartford City woman gets 5-year sente...

Hartford City woman gets 5-year sentence in meth case

A central Indiana woman who pleaded guilty to a felony charge of dealing methamphetamine has been sentenced to five years in prison. The Star Press reports that 32-year-old Jennifer J. Pearson of Hartford City had pleaded guilty to the felony drug charge following her arrest in June with her ex-husband after Blackford County Sheriff's deputies found methamphetamine and materials used to manufacture the drug in her vehicle.

