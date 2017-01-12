EducationSchool Notes: Where to get h...

EducationSchool Notes: Where to get homework helpSchool Notes: Where...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: The Star Press

School Notes: Where to get homework help Also, local grants and blankets for Grissom Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2ioRU4u MUNCIE - The Friends of Conley, Inc. will be offering homework help and tutoring by Ball State and Ivy Tech students. Sessions will run from 6-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and cost $25 per semester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muncie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) Jan 14 Annette Coleman 6
crank Jan 3 Methman20 4
Brenda Williams and Family child abusing trolls Jan 3 Heresyoursign420 2
james coonce Dec 25 The Truth 100 1
Adam Tucker? Dec 21 Family 14
Brady Cooper Dec 21 MuncieGirl 1
Kim & Tim Cooper Dec 21 Family 1
See all Muncie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muncie Forum Now

Muncie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muncie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Muncie, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,083 • Total comments across all topics: 277,994,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC