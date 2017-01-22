Dozens of toxic meth houses sit empty Meth health and housing coalition formed in response to contaminated residences Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2kfOKhA The home at 2707 S. Mulberry St. was tagged as unsafe by state police and the Delaware County Health Department after a meth lab was found in October 2016. MUNCIE - The battle against methamphetamine in recent years has left more than 60 houses classified as unsafe to occupy because of contamination.

