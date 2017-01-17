Delaware County prosecutor changing how drug cases handled
The Star Press reports that effective this month Delaware County Prosecutor Jeffrey Arnold's office will have one staff member, chief deputy prosecutor Zach Craig, overseeing all drug cases. Arnold and Craig say they'll continue to seek prison time for those who manufacture and deal drugs.
