Delaware County man held in late-nigh...

Delaware County man held in late-night shooting

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Star Press

A southern Delaware County man was arrested early Tuesday after he allegedly shot a visitor to his home in the leg. Delaware County man held in late-night shooting A southern Delaware County man was arrested early Tuesday after he allegedly shot a visitor to his home in the leg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muncie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
crank Jan 3 Methman20 4
Brenda Williams and Family child abusing trolls Jan 3 Heresyoursign420 2
james coonce Dec 25 The Truth 100 1
Adam Tucker? Dec 21 Family 14
Brady Cooper Dec 21 MuncieGirl 1
Kim & Tim Cooper Dec 21 Family 1
Chad Turner Dec 14 Girl next door 1
See all Muncie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muncie Forum Now

Muncie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muncie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Muncie, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,717 • Total comments across all topics: 277,809,145

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC