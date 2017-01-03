Conservancy group buys woodland area along White River
An old iron bridge stands next to Cardinal Greenway in Muncie. The trial follows an abandoned rail line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muncie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|crank
|6 hr
|Methman20
|4
|Brenda Williams and Family child abusing trolls
|6 hr
|Heresyoursign420
|2
|james coonce
|Dec 25
|The Truth 100
|1
|Adam Tucker?
|Dec 21
|Family
|14
|Brady Cooper
|Dec 21
|MuncieGirl
|1
|Kim & Tim Cooper
|Dec 21
|Family
|1
|Chad Turner
|Dec 14
|Girl next door
|1
Find what you want!
Search Muncie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC