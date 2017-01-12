After recent rain, the city of Muncie is making sand and sandbags available at Fire Station 2 in Heekin Park City offers sandbags after heavy rain After recent rain, the city of Muncie is making sand and sandbags available at Fire Station 2 in Heekin Park Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2iooaVw MUNCIE, Ind. - After recent rainfall left some roads and areas flooded Thursday morning, the city of Muncie is making sand and sandbags available at Fire Station 2 in Heekin Park for those who need them.

