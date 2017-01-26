Arlington Bank sold to Indiana bank
First Merchants Bank, based in Muncie, Indiana, announced this morning that it is buying Arlington Bank in a deal valued at $75.8 million that will expand the bank's operations in central Ohio. First Merchants bought Cooper State Bank in 2015.
