Arlington Bank sold to Indiana bank

Arlington Bank sold to Indiana bank

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

First Merchants Bank, based in Muncie, Indiana, announced this morning that it is buying Arlington Bank in a deal valued at $75.8 million that will expand the bank's operations in central Ohio. First Merchants bought Cooper State Bank in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muncie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kim & Tim Cooper Jan 21 Knowitall 2
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) Jan 14 Annette Coleman 6
james coonce Dec '16 The Truth 100 1
Adam Tucker? Dec '16 Family 14
Brady Cooper Dec '16 MuncieGirl 1
Chad Turner Dec '16 Girl next door 1
Muncie locals Dec '16 ChirpFkinChirp 1
See all Muncie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muncie Forum Now

Muncie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muncie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Muncie, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,422 • Total comments across all topics: 278,303,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC