'X-Mas Jam' fundraiser is back for 15th year Jake Hendershot will host the 15th Annual X-Mas Jam fundraiser concert Friday, Dec. 23, at Valhalla Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2ia6xtw MUNCIE, Ind. - Jake Hendershot , a local musician and audition contestant on NBC's "The Voice," will take the stage during the 15th Annual X-Mas Jam at Valhalla on Friday, Dec. 23. Live music starts at 9 p.m. and includes The Red Clay Pigeons, Petry Crawley, Matt Lundquist and event host Jake Hendershot and The Vintage Reserve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.