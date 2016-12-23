Ward: Much at stake with apartment plans
Ward: Much at stake with apartment plans Muncie and mayor need apartment project to be a success. Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2ioKYS6 When Mayor Dennis Tyler announced the $7.5 million Roebuck LLC apartment project earlier this month, he used words such as "great project," "great opportunity," and a "dream come true."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.
Add your comments below
Muncie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|james coonce
|4 hr
|The Truth 100
|1
|Adam Tucker?
|Dec 21
|Family
|14
|Brady Cooper
|Dec 21
|MuncieGirl
|1
|Kim & Tim Cooper
|Dec 21
|Family
|1
|crank
|Dec 15
|Rick
|3
|Brenda Williams and Family child abusing trolls
|Dec 15
|Antisocial420
|1
|Chad Turner
|Dec 14
|Girl next door
|1
Find what you want!
Search Muncie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC