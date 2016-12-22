Still no ID for body found along tracks

Still no ID for body found along tracks

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Star Press

Still no ID for body found along tracks The remains found in rural Delaware County in November are still undergoing testing. Sheriff deputies and the county coroner look over a remote area between Yorktown and Daleville on Nov. 28 where human remains had been found.

