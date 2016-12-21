Roundup: Another Musk eatery coming; BurgerFuel commits to Broad Ripple
Kimbal Musk, co-founder of The Kitchen, which is coming to Massachusetts Avenue, is close to taking the former Double 8 Foods store at the southeast corner of 46th Street and College Avenue for another one of his restaurant concepts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muncie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|james coonce
|Dec 25
|The Truth 100
|1
|Adam Tucker?
|Dec 21
|Family
|14
|Brady Cooper
|Dec 21
|MuncieGirl
|1
|Kim & Tim Cooper
|Dec 21
|Family
|1
|crank
|Dec 15
|Rick
|3
|Brenda Williams and Family child abusing trolls
|Dec 15
|Antisocial420
|1
|Chad Turner
|Dec 14
|Girl next door
|1
Find what you want!
Search Muncie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC