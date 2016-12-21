Ring in the New Year with Muncie friends
Ring in the New Year with Muncie friends Several Muncie venues are hosting New Year's Eve parties, including Muncie Civic Theatre and Mark III Tap Room. Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2iaFSwF MUNCIE, Ind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muncie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|james coonce
|4 hr
|The Truth 100
|1
|Adam Tucker?
|Dec 21
|Family
|14
|Brady Cooper
|Dec 21
|MuncieGirl
|1
|Kim & Tim Cooper
|Dec 21
|Family
|1
|crank
|Dec 15
|Rick
|3
|Brenda Williams and Family child abusing trolls
|Dec 15
|Antisocial420
|1
|Chad Turner
|Dec 14
|Girl next door
|1
Find what you want!
Search Muncie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC