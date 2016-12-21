Officials want $150K loan tied to Muncie project paid back
Officials in Delaware County want a businessman to repay a $150,000 loan that was made more than three years ago as part of an effort to redevelop a Muncie building and create jobs. The Star Press reports Commissioner James King this week asked Bill Walters of Augusta Consulting, the county's economic development consultant, to work with county attorney John Brooke on recovering the money.
