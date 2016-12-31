Muncie Wal-Marts, mall cleared after bomb threat
Muncie Wal-Marts, mall cleared after bomb threat Both Muncie Wal-Marts were evacuated Saturday night after bomb threats Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2iR7C5M MUNCIE, Ind. - Both Muncie Wal-Marts were evacuated Saturday night after bomb threats for the stores and the Muncie Mall were called in to emergency dispatch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.
Add your comments below
Muncie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|james coonce
|Dec 25
|The Truth 100
|1
|Adam Tucker?
|Dec 21
|Family
|14
|Brady Cooper
|Dec 21
|MuncieGirl
|1
|Kim & Tim Cooper
|Dec 21
|Family
|1
|crank
|Dec 15
|Rick
|3
|Brenda Williams and Family child abusing trolls
|Dec 15
|Antisocial420
|1
|Chad Turner
|Dec 14
|Girl next door
|1
Find what you want!
Search Muncie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC