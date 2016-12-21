Muncie bomb suspect had long criminal history involving threats
Police in Muncie swept a school bus lot to make sure no others could be in harm's way connected to a suspected bombing plot. Meantime, a 38-year-old man is behind bars facing a slew of charges for trying to blow up his ex-girlfriend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muncie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|james coonce
|Dec 25
|The Truth 100
|1
|Adam Tucker?
|Dec 21
|Family
|14
|Brady Cooper
|Dec 21
|MuncieGirl
|1
|Kim & Tim Cooper
|Dec 21
|Family
|1
|crank
|Dec 15
|Rick
|3
|Brenda Williams and Family child abusing trolls
|Dec 15
|Antisocial420
|1
|Chad Turner
|Dec 14
|Girl next door
|1
Find what you want!
Search Muncie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC