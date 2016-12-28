City blight demolitions begin - finally The first five houses - of hundreds - targeted for blight have been torn down. Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2iF5wpr After years of delays to begin using $4 million in federal blight removal funds, the city of Muncie has torn down the first five dilapidated houses of hundreds on its list to be demolished.

