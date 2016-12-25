14-year-old girl trains guide dog for...

14-year-old girl trains guide dog for Indy woman

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Star Press

And then, she gave him back. Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2itTXBz Alaina Rudin, 17, helped socialize a service dog for Pauline Ulrey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muncie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
james coonce Sun The Truth 100 1
Adam Tucker? Dec 21 Family 14
Brady Cooper Dec 21 MuncieGirl 1
Kim & Tim Cooper Dec 21 Family 1
crank Dec 15 Rick 3
Brenda Williams and Family child abusing trolls Dec 15 Antisocial420 1
Chad Turner Dec 14 Girl next door 1
See all Muncie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muncie Forum Now

Muncie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muncie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Muncie, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,804 • Total comments across all topics: 277,380,557

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC