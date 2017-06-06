U.S. Marshals arrest Muleshoe woman after deadly Lubbock crash

Federal law enforcement officials arrested a Muleshoe woman Tuesday on a charge of intoxicated manslaughter in connection with a deadly crash earlier this year in Central Lubbock. Shani Laine Nichols, 32, was arrested by United States Marshals about 2:45 p.m. in Muleshoe on a felony warrant in connection with the Feb. 25 crash that left 30-year-old Maggie Davidson dead at the scene, Lubbock police announced Tuesday evening.

