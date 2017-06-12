Fugitive arrested in Muleshoe, charge...

Fugitive arrested in Muleshoe, charged with intoxicated manslaughter

Tuesday Jun 6

At approximately 2:45 this afternoon, the United States Marshal's North Texas Fugitive Task Force Team Foxtrot arrested 32-year-old Shani Laine Nichols. Nichols was wanted for intoxicated manslaughter based on a warrant that stemmed from a vehicle collision back on February 25th.

