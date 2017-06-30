Another chance for storms Wednesday n...

Another chance for storms Wednesday night

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Once again the best chance for storms will be in New Mexico and into the western South Plains from Muleshoe south to Seminole and Seagraves. Activity will start in the mountains and move south to southeast with a chance of arrival in the South Plains after 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muleshoe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Furneaux St (Dec '16) Dec '16 JDG 1
looking for an old friend (Sep '06) Sep '16 DaddyRabbit 6
Review: Mcarthur Electric (Jan '16) Sep '16 Davi McArthur 2
Terry Villa (Aug '16) Aug '16 Just thinking bou... 1
subrina Rodriguez (Mar '14) Aug '16 Benny Torres 2
in muleshoe for the night, looking for fun. (Mar '16) Mar '16 passingthrough 1
former resident (Aug '10) Oct '15 annie 2
See all Muleshoe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muleshoe Forum Now

Muleshoe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muleshoe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Muleshoe, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,801 • Total comments across all topics: 282,178,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC