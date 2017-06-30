Another chance for storms Wednesday night
Once again the best chance for storms will be in New Mexico and into the western South Plains from Muleshoe south to Seminole and Seagraves. Activity will start in the mountains and move south to southeast with a chance of arrival in the South Plains after 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday night.
