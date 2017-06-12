A big cool-down for the weekend.
Cooler temps for this weekend in west Texas as the latest front has some punch and will keep temperatures below normal through Sunday. On Saturday the high will vary from 70-75 degrees across the south plains with coolest temps in the northern regions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muleshoe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Furneaux St
|Dec '16
|JDG
|1
|looking for an old friend (Sep '06)
|Sep '16
|DaddyRabbit
|6
|Review: Mcarthur Electric (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Davi McArthur
|2
|Terry Villa (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Just thinking bou...
|1
|subrina Rodriguez (Mar '14)
|Aug '16
|Benny Torres
|2
|in muleshoe for the night, looking for fun. (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|passingthrough
|1
|former resident (Aug '10)
|Oct '15
|annie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Muleshoe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC