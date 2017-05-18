Muleshoe Man Dead After Accident in Armstrong County

The Texas Department of Public Safety was called to a one-vehicle crash today in Armstrong County, resulting in the death of one person. At approximately 3:00 p.m., John Mendoza, 49, of Muleshoe, was driving a 1999 Freightliner truck tractor/semi-trailer northbound on SH-207, approximately one mile north of Ranch to Market 285.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.