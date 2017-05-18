Muleshoe Man Dead After Accident in A...

Muleshoe Man Dead After Accident in Armstrong County

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: MyHighPlains.com

The Texas Department of Public Safety was called to a one-vehicle crash today in Armstrong County, resulting in the death of one person. At approximately 3:00 p.m., John Mendoza, 49, of Muleshoe, was driving a 1999 Freightliner truck tractor/semi-trailer northbound on SH-207, approximately one mile north of Ranch to Market 285.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muleshoe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Furneaux St Dec '16 JDG 1
looking for an old friend (Sep '06) Sep '16 DaddyRabbit 6
Review: Mcarthur Electric (Jan '16) Sep '16 Davi McArthur 2
Terry Villa (Aug '16) Aug '16 Just thinking bou... 1
subrina Rodriguez (Mar '14) Aug '16 Benny Torres 2
in muleshoe for the night, looking for fun. (Mar '16) Mar '16 passingthrough 1
former resident (Aug '10) Oct '15 annie 2
See all Muleshoe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muleshoe Forum Now

Muleshoe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muleshoe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Muleshoe, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,916 • Total comments across all topics: 281,138,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC