DPS: Muleshoe man dies when tractor-trailer drops 50 feet near Wayside

A Muleshoe died Saturday afternoon after the tractor-trailer he was driving veered off Highway 207 and went down a 50-foot drop near Wayside, according to a Department fo Public Safety news release. At about 3 p.m., John Mendoza, 49, was driving a 1999 Freightliner northbound on the highway between Silverton and Claude when it went off the right side of the roadway and down the steep dropoff.

