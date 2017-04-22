DPS: Muleshoe man dies when tractor-trailer drops 50 feet in Armstrong County

A Muleshoe died Saturday afternoon after the tractor-trailer he was driving veered off Highway 207 and went down a 50-foot drop in Armstrong County, according to a Department fo Public Safety news release. John Mendoza, 49, was driving a 1999 Freightliner northbound on the highway about a mile north of Ranch-to-Market Road 285 when it went off the right side of the roadway and went down the steep dropoff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.