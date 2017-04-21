Area Bands win awards at WBU

Area Bands win awards at WBU

Bands receiving Sweepstakes honors for first division rankings in marching, concert and sight-reading contests include: Abernathy, Lockney, Tahoka, Farwell, Muleshoe, Littlefield, Idalou, Shallowater Varsity, Roosevelt, Seminole and Denver City.

