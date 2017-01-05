First Alert Weather Day: Storm brings snow and cold
The First Alert Weather Day continues for Friday as snow will linger into the afternoon hours and temperatures will be extremely low. The heaviest snow will occur in the panhandle and northern south plains with amounts around Lubbock from 1/2" to 1", but amounts of 1-3" in the region from Muleshoe east to Tulia and Silverton and southeast to near Guthrie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Muleshoe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Furneaux St
|Dec '16
|JDG
|1
|looking for an old friend (Sep '06)
|Sep '16
|DaddyRabbit
|6
|Review: Mcarthur Electric (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Davi McArthur
|2
|Terry Villa (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Just thinking bou...
|1
|subrina Rodriguez (Mar '14)
|Aug '16
|Benny Torres
|2
|in muleshoe for the night, looking for fun. (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|passingthrough
|1
|former resident (Aug '10)
|Oct '15
|annie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Muleshoe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC