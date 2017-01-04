First Alert Weather Day: Arctic air will bring snow to the region
Don't let the sun and temps in the 40s fool you. By Thursday morning winds will increase from the north at 15-20 mph and colder arctic air will return to the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muleshoe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Furneaux St
|Dec '16
|JDG
|1
|looking for an old friend (Sep '06)
|Sep '16
|DaddyRabbit
|6
|Review: Mcarthur Electric (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Davi McArthur
|2
|Terry Villa (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Just thinking bou...
|1
|subrina Rodriguez (Mar '14)
|Aug '16
|Benny Torres
|2
|in muleshoe for the night, looking for fun. (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|passingthrough
|1
Find what you want!
Search Muleshoe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC