First Alert Weather Day: Arctic air w...

First Alert Weather Day: Arctic air will bring snow to the region

Next Story Prev Story
Jan 4, 2017 Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Don't let the sun and temps in the 40s fool you. By Thursday morning winds will increase from the north at 15-20 mph and colder arctic air will return to the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muleshoe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
Furneaux St Dec '16 JDG 1
looking for an old friend (Sep '06) Sep '16 DaddyRabbit 6
Review: Mcarthur Electric (Jan '16) Sep '16 Davi McArthur 2
Terry Villa (Aug '16) Aug '16 Just thinking bou... 1
subrina Rodriguez (Mar '14) Aug '16 Benny Torres 2
in muleshoe for the night, looking for fun. (Mar '16) Mar '16 passingthrough 1
See all Muleshoe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muleshoe Forum Now

Muleshoe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muleshoe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Muleshoe, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,762 • Total comments across all topics: 278,682,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC