Man killed in Bailey County car accident identified

The Texas Department of Safety has released the name of the man killed in a Bailey County car accident Saturday morning. Daniel Olivas, 29, of Muleshoe was killed he drove through a stop sign and was struck by another vehicle at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday.

