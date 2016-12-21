Man killed in Bailey County car accident identified
The Texas Department of Safety has released the name of the man killed in a Bailey County car accident Saturday morning. Daniel Olivas, 29, of Muleshoe was killed he drove through a stop sign and was struck by another vehicle at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
