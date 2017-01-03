First Alert Weather: Roller coaster weather in the next 24 hours
Over the next 24 hours the temperatures will go from the 40s to 30s, then to the mid 70s by Friday afternoon. Scattered clouds, but no rain and some very strong winds on Friday and Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muleshoe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Encore white trash
|996
|Furneaux St
|Dec 28
|JDG
|1
|looking for an old friend (Sep '06)
|Sep '16
|DaddyRabbit
|6
|Review: Mcarthur Electric (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Davi McArthur
|2
|Terry Villa
|Aug '16
|Just thinking bou...
|1
|subrina Rodriguez (Mar '14)
|Aug '16
|Benny Torres
|2
|in muleshoe for the night, looking for fun. (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|passingthrough
|1
Find what you want!
Search Muleshoe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC