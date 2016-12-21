First Alert Weather Days: Cold air br...

First Alert Weather Days: Cold air bringing winter weather through Sunday

Thursday Dec 1

Colder air will steadily pour into the region on northeast winds into the weekend. Along with the chill comes an upper-level storm system over Mexico that will lead to increasing rain/snow chances beginning Friday night and continuing through mid-day Sunday.

Muleshoe, TX

