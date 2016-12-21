First Alert Weather Days: Cold air bringing winter weather through Sunday
Colder air will steadily pour into the region on northeast winds into the weekend. Along with the chill comes an upper-level storm system over Mexico that will lead to increasing rain/snow chances beginning Friday night and continuing through mid-day Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muleshoe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for an old friend (Sep '06)
|Sep '16
|DaddyRabbit
|6
|Review: Mcarthur Electric (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Davi McArthur
|2
|Terry Villa
|Aug '16
|Just thinking bou...
|1
|subrina Rodriguez (Mar '14)
|Aug '16
|Benny Torres
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|in muleshoe for the night, looking for fun. (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|passingthrough
|1
|former resident (Aug '10)
|Oct '15
|annie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Muleshoe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC