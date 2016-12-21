Sunday night weather update

Sunday night weather update

Sunday Nov 27 Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

A Pacific cold front will bring cooler temperatures and high wind gusts again Monday. West winds of 20 to 30 mph will likely gust to 35 and 40 mph at times again.

