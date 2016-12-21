Sunday night weather update
A Pacific cold front will bring cooler temperatures and high wind gusts again Monday. West winds of 20 to 30 mph will likely gust to 35 and 40 mph at times again.
Muleshoe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for an old friend (Sep '06)
|Sep '16
|DaddyRabbit
|6
|Review: Mcarthur Electric (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Davi McArthur
|2
|Terry Villa
|Aug '16
|Just thinking bou...
|1
|subrina Rodriguez (Mar '14)
|Aug '16
|Benny Torres
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|in muleshoe for the night, looking for fun. (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|passingthrough
|1
|former resident (Aug '10)
|Oct '15
|annie
|2
