TEDxSnoIsleLibraries 2017 speaker nom...

TEDxSnoIsleLibraries 2017 speaker nominations open June 3-11

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: My Edmonds

TEDx speakers at the November 2016 event, which was held at Edmonds Center for the Arts, included Egils Milbergs, founder of the Center for Accelerating Innovation. Alone on a stage, standing on a red rug under blinding lights, exposing your ideas to an audience of hundreds and video cameras sending your words and image around the globe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mukilteo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Everett City Planners and Boeing (Sep '12) Wed Cyndi A 4
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood (Dec '16) Jun 12 izzy 58
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jun 4 Elise R Gingerich 3
Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10) Apr '17 Larry 9
Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12) Mar '17 Chrismara 7
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar '17 Jojo69 4
Lk Serene Homes Flooding Feb '17 Debbie Bly-Olsen 1
See all Mukilteo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mukilteo Forum Now

Mukilteo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mukilteo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Mukilteo, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,560 • Total comments across all topics: 281,824,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC