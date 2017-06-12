TEDxSnoIsleLibraries 2017 speaker nominations open June 3-11
TEDx speakers at the November 2016 event, which was held at Edmonds Center for the Arts, included Egils Milbergs, founder of the Center for Accelerating Innovation. Alone on a stage, standing on a red rug under blinding lights, exposing your ideas to an audience of hundreds and video cameras sending your words and image around the globe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Mukilteo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everett City Planners and Boeing (Sep '12)
|Wed
|Cyndi A
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood (Dec '16)
|Jun 12
|izzy
|58
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jun 4
|Elise R Gingerich
|3
|Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|Larry
|9
|Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|Chrismara
|7
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mukilteo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC