Edmonds in the flight path? Opponents still hope to halt Paine Field passenger flights
Artists renderings of the new Paine Field passenger terminal, due to begin serving customers in fall 2018. It's been a long time in the works, but with ground now broken for the new Alaska Airlines terminal at Paine Field, project supporters are confident that as many as two dozen daily commercial flights from this new facility will begin in fall 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Mukilteo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood (Dec '16)
|2 hr
|ramham0512
|56
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jun 4
|Elise R Gingerich
|3
|Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|Larry
|9
|Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|Chrismara
|7
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10)
|Jan '16
|judi byrne
|6
Find what you want!
Search Mukilteo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC