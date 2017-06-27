Connelly: Eyman cries for contributio...

Connelly: Eyman cries for contributions to counter AG's 'stunning witch hunt'

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Tim Eyman has made a living and kept himself in the public eye through 17years of sponsoring ballot initiatives. He is facing a $2.1 million civil suit by the Attorney General for multiple campaign disclosure violations and kickbacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mukilteo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood (Dec '16) Jun 19 Evebrdy 59
Everett City Planners and Boeing (Sep '12) Jun 14 Cyndi A 4
Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10) Apr '17 Larry 9
Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12) Mar '17 Chrismara 7
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar '17 Jojo69 4
Lk Serene Homes Flooding Feb '17 Debbie Bly-Olsen 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10) Jan '16 judi byrne 6
See all Mukilteo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mukilteo Forum Now

Mukilteo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mukilteo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Mukilteo, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,275 • Total comments across all topics: 282,093,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC