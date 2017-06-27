Connelly: Eyman cries for contributions to counter AG's 'stunning witch hunt'
Tim Eyman has made a living and kept himself in the public eye through 17years of sponsoring ballot initiatives. He is facing a $2.1 million civil suit by the Attorney General for multiple campaign disclosure violations and kickbacks.
