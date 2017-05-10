Vintage airplanes, fun and food this ...

Vintage airplanes, fun and food this summer at nearby Paine Field's Historic Flight

Monday May 8 Read more: My Edmonds

Vintage airplanes took to the skies, history filled the hangar and burgers sizzled on the grill Saturday afternoon as the Historic Flight Foundation kicked off Paine Field's flying season. Airplane lovers who missed the event will have plenty of other chances to see HFF's historic airplanes this summer.

